NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,185.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,883.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,199.53 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.