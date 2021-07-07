nYFI Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00058086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044701 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.