OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $9.59 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. OAX has a market cap of $9.59 million and $162,866.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

