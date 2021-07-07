OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.50.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

