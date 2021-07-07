ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) & ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Head-To-Head Survey

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ObsEva and ProPhase Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva $20,000.00 8,085.78 -$82.97 million ($1.67) -1.68 ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 6.05 -$2.13 million ($0.20) -28.95

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ObsEva and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva 1 0 3 0 2.50 ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

ObsEva presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 355.36%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.78%. Given ObsEva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -312.89% -98.06% ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70%

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.