Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 249,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 198,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a market cap of $266.56 million, a P/E ratio of -359.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

