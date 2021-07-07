OCA Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

OCA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. OCA Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of OCA Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCAXU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $265,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $399,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,994,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,606,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

