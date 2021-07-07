Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($26.98). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,901.50 ($24.84), with a volume of 1,521,135 shares changing hands.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.29 ($34.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,957.97. The firm has a market cap of £14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.66.

In related news, insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318 in the last quarter.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

