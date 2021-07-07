Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OCDGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

