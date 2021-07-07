OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.46. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 480,808 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.