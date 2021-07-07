Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 15,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

