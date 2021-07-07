OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Reaches $8.14 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $330,746.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $10.20 or 0.00029342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00935865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045331 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

