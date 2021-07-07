Oddz Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $484,646.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,284.60 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.58 or 0.00975705 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

