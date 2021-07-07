ODUWA (OWC) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $19,915.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,889.84 or 1.00218203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007760 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00062094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

