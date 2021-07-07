Odyssey Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.41 million and $936,425.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

