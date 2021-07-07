Offshift Market Cap Tops $3.50 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $77,174.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

