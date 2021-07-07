Oikos Price Tops $0.0050 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $787,521.49 and approximately $3,273.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

