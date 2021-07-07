Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

