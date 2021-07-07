Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.26 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $141.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.