Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Omnicell worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

