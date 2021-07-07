Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,771. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

