Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 798 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.68. 22,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $401.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

