Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.76. 4,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.