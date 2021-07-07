Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.81. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,634. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

