Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 217,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.68. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $251.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

