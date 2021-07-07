Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,707 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.14. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,753. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $582.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

