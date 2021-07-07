Ontology Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $639.98 million and approximately $146.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00065029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037871 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00276194 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00037627 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,338,539 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.