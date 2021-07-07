Open Governance Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $397,793.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $397,793.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

