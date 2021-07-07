Open Platform Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $45,254.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

