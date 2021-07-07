OpenDAO Market Capitalization Tops $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

