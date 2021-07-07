Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $1.90 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $75.96 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00005456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00165730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.30 or 0.99877888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.04 or 0.00976229 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

