OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $88,542.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00168692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.43 or 1.00223372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00980089 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.