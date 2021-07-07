Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.87

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.87 and last traded at $85.86, with a volume of 652484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,420,000 shares of company stock worth $503,399,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.