OracleChain (OCT) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $408,044.98 and $42,368.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00133920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,267.53 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00981831 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

