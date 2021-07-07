Oraichain Token Price Hits $6.52 on Top Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00019068 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $383,581.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

