ORAO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $3.03 Million (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $3.03 million and $449,838.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00168722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.80 or 1.00055767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00969920 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

