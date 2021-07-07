OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. OraSure Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 4.97% of OraSure Technologies worth $41,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 11,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,041. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a P/E ratio of -148.55 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.