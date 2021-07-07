OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,110,545 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of OraSure Technologies worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

