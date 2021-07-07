Orbit Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.53 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002200 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $340.88 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

