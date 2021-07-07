OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 71,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,382. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.
Shares of OGI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.83.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.