OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. 71,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,382. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

