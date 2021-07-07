Origin Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $65,822.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00129266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00168522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,253.14 or 0.99926161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.58 or 0.00981384 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.