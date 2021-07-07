Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

