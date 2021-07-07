Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 5,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,418. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

