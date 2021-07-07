Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

