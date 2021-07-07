OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post sales of $316.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the highest is $320.69 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSIS stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

