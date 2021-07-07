OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of OSI Systems worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

