Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stake Raised by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up about 13.6% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 2.80% of Outfront Media worth $89,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $12,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 700,993 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 13,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,188. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

