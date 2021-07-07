Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 325.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Outset Medical worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outset Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 1,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 378,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 72,091 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

