Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

