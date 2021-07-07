Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.63.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$37.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.59%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

